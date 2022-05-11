Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,000 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 243,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 775,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $690.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

