Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCOA. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000.

SCOA opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Scion Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

