Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,301 Shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AF Acquisition worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AF Acquisition by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AF Acquisition by 293.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 695,260 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

