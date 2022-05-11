Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 2198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 309,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.