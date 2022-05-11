Wootrade Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.82 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Wootrade has traded flat against the dollar. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. Wootrade has a total market cap of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,700.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002304 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wootrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wootrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

