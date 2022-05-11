Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Issues Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Workhorse Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 175,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,651. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.94.
In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.