Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Issues Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Workhorse Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 175,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,651. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.94.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.