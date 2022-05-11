Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

WOR stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.