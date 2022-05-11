Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share.

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. 5,819,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $59.72 and a 1-year high of $136.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. CBRE Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 585 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

