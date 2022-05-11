XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of XFLT opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 145.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

