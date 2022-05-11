Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $27,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.70. 117,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,375. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.