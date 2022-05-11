Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 631,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,434. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 119,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

