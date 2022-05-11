XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $22.28

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $21.13. XPeng shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 56,644 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on XPEV shares. started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 39.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in XPeng by 137.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in XPeng by 29.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
