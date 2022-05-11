XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $22.28

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $21.13. XPeng shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 56,644 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on XPEV shares. started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 39.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in XPeng by 137.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in XPeng by 29.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $3,543,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

