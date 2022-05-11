Xperi Holding Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Xperi has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

XPER stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 563,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,970. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $22.81.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Xperi by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

