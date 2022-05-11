XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

NYSE XPO traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.71.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1,242.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 92,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,512,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

