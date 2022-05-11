XSGD Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $150.41 million and $2.82 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 217,557,154 coins and its circulating supply is 212,670,225 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

