Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE YELP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,832. Yelp has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

