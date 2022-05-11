Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.35

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Youdao alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.61.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 9.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Youdao by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,784,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.