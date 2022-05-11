YVS.Finance Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $155,757.61 and $42,461.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00526853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,859.66 or 1.87223366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032046 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.88 or 0.07344173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000246 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

