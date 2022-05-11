Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post $4.52 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $3.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $21.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.03 to $23.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

