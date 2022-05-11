Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $2.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $139.39 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average is $184.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

