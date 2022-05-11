Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.75 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.80. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.54.

PCAR stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.