Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,734. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

