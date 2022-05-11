Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.37. Sunoco reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.44. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.56% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE SUN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.53. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 10,831.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 127,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after buying an additional 75,241 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco (Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.