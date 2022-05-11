Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Announce $4.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $4.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30. Watsco reported earnings per share of $3.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $15.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.29.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.23. 383,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Watsco has a 52-week low of $248.90 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.76 and a 200 day moving average of $290.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.