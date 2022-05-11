Zacks: Analysts Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to post sales of $357.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.87 million. Conn’s reported sales of $363.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after acquiring an additional 710,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conn’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 399,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,141. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $323.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.