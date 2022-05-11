Zacks: Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) to report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.58. Enova International reported earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $32.33. 1,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,147. Enova International has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Enova International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

