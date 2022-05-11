Zacks: Analysts Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) will announce $475.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.60 million and the highest is $477.70 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $541.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after buying an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,548,000 after buying an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $7.32 on Friday, hitting $197.68. 115,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,458. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $189.65 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

