Zacks: Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.22. Oracle posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.37. 202,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,633,972. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.