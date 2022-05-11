Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post $4.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $4.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $18.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.13 to $18.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.61 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.89. The company had a trading volume of 558,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,289. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $260.23 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $302,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.