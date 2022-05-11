Zacks: Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Post $1.72 EPS

Brokerages predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.28.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

