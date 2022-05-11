Zacks: Analysts Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.84. J. M. Smucker also posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 944,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,113. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.27. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

