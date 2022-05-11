Zacks: Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will post $108.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.56 million to $117.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $520.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $431.53 million to $588.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $549.88 million, with estimates ranging from $480.56 million to $593.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $90.03 million for the quarter.

TNP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,871. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $199.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

