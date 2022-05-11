Zacks: Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$1.55 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.67). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.86.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.