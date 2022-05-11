Zacks: Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$1.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.67). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPTX opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

