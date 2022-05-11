Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,791. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $353.69 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,563 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after buying an additional 1,091,345 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 983,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 744,600 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

