Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will announce $3.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the highest is $5.93 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $16.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $34.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.98 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $87.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 599,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 324,292 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 167,687 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.49. 786,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

