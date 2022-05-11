Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Brokerages predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.97. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DXC Technology.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXC. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 580,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

