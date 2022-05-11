Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,126. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day moving average is $199.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.