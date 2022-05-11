Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $12.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $15.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.