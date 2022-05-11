Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) will announce sales of $62.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.90 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $53.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $254.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $263.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $248.80 million, with estimates ranging from $200.80 million to $283.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 46,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,802. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,204 shares of company stock worth $303,339. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 83.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

