Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) will post sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.05 million to $29.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million.

HUMA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

HUMA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. 284,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Humacyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Humacyte by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Humacyte by 45.1% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

