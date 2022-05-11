Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) will announce $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Shares of ON traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,157 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after acquiring an additional 314,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

