Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Announce $8.53 EPS

Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.55 and the highest is $9.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $5.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $25.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $28.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $21.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.93 to $21.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $189.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,634 shares of company stock valued at $24,280,557 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.