Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Million

Equities analysts expect that Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $3.40 million. Renalytix reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 285.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix will report full year sales of $9.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $37.85 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $40.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renalytix.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNLX shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the third quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 60.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 116,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,134. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

