Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals also posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,076. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $51.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

