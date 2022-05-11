Zacks: Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Announce $2.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to post $2.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $3.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $13.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $16.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.27.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $258.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.96. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $254.48 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

