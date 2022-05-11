Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

EFX stock traded down $8.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.56. 929,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.32. Equifax has a one year low of $191.20 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

