Zacks: Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.01. 36,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,648. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,058,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,960,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,995,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

