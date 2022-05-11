Zacks: Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.01. 36,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,648. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter valued at about $107,058,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,960,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,995,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.