Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. Lordstown Motors reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

RIDE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

RIDE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 115,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,732,356. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $329.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 16.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 99.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

