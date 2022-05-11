Zacks: Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $3.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) to post $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.40. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $15.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

