Zacks: Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $3.39 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) to post $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.40. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $15.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,659,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.