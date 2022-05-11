Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONCT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,505. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 519.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

